Quebec man fined after crossing into restricted area in Ontario during forest fire

A Quebec man has been fined $1,650 after he crossed into a restricted area during a forest fire this summer in Ontario.

Eric Viens-Compagnat of Orford, Que., pleaded guilty to disobeying an order made under the Forest Fires Prevention Act. The Ontario government said it is “safeguarding its fire rangers and the public by ensuring members of the public don’t venture into active forest fires.”

The court heard that on July 1, 2023, Viens-Compagnat was seen traveling on Translimit Road east of Cochrane, Ont. Access to this area had been restricted under an emergency area order put in place to protect the public’s safety and allow forest fire fighters to complete fire suppression efforts both on the ground and from the air, the province said.

Viens-Compagnat disregarded the signage and road closure barricade that were in place at the Ontario/Quebec border and traveled through the restricted area. By doing so, he put the safety of forest fire rangers, his passengers and himself in jeopardy, it said.

Justice of the Peace Christine LeClair heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cochrane, on October 3, 2023.