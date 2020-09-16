OHS Canada Magazine

Quebec looking at ways the state can intervene in private homes to stop spread

Premier says gatherings are main source of transmission


September 16, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is looking at ways the state can more easily intervene in private homes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Legault told reporters today private gatherings are the main source of COVID-19 transmission in Quebec, as the province reported 303 new infections and three deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The premier says the Public Security Department and prosecutors are looking at ways the government can enforce public health directives during private gatherings despite a law preventing police from entering a home without a warrant.

The government has been sounding the alarm about private gatherings but Legault says finding ways to intervene in a residence without a warrant isn’t easy.

Quebec has reported a total of 65,587 COVID-19 infections and 5,788 deaths linked to the virus.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by three to 130 while the number of patients in intensive care increased by three to 26.

