Quebec coroner calls public inquiry into Montreal firefighter’s drowning

Quebec’s chief coroner is calling a public inquiry into the drowning of a Montreal firefighter last year.

Pierre Lacroix, a father of two, died after he was thrown into the St. Lawrence River during a rescue mission in October.

The 58-year-old was working with three colleagues to rescue boaters in distress when the firefighters’ vessel capsized in the turbulent waters of the Lachine Rapids.

While the others were all rescued, Lacroix died after he was trapped under the firefighters’ boat.

Chief coroner Pascale Descary says the inquiry will examine the causes and circumstances surrounding the death and make recommendations to avoid other tragedies.

Coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over the investigation, which will hear from nautical rescue teams in order to understand their mission, techniques and communication methods.