Quebec allows combat sports to resume with additional health measures

MONTREAL — Quebec is allowing combat sports such as boxing and martial arts to resume, following months of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

The minister responsible for sports says athletes can begin training as of Wednesday as long as their federations have reopening plans that meet government public health standards.

Isabelle Charest says participants will be limited to training bubbles of four people or fewer and will have to sign a consent form acknowledging the risks.

Athletes will also be asked to carefully follow all health advice when outside the gym in order to prevent potentially transmitting the disease within their communities.

Advertisment

The new directive applies to all combat sports including karate, judo, taekwondo, jiu jitsu, and kickboxing.

Charest says competitions aren’t authorized for now but says she expects that will change in the near future.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 122 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today.

Health authorities say both deaths occurred between Aug. 25 and 30.

Quebec has now reported a total of 62,617 COVID-19 cases and 5,762 deaths linked to the virus, since the pandemic began.