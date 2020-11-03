OHS Canada Magazine

Put safety on the agenda for Take Our Kids to Work Day

Annual event to be held virtually on Nov. 4


On Nov. 4, Grade 9 students will once again have the opportunity to job shadow their parent or another adult for the day, to get an up-close glimpse of work life.

With Take Our Kids to Work day going virtual this year, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) in Hamilton, Ont., reminds workplaces that health and safety can still form part of their virtual programs.

CCOHS recommends organizations incorporate the following activities while hosting students virtually this year:

More information, resources, and tools to promote workplace health and safety on Take Our Kids to Work day are available at www.ccohs.ca/youngworkers.

Launched in 1994, Take Our Kids to Work is the most recognized career education event in Canada, with an estimated 200,000 students visiting workplaces every year.

Advertisment

Information about the Take Our Kids to Work program can be found on The Learning Partnership website.

Print this page

Related
Safety measures urged ahead of Take Our Kids to Work Day
Student video on workplace safety reaches viewers in construction industry
Driver saves kids from burning school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Contest invites students to make safety videos

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*