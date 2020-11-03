Put safety on the agenda for Take Our Kids to Work Day

On Nov. 4, Grade 9 students will once again have the opportunity to job shadow their parent or another adult for the day, to get an up-close glimpse of work life.

With Take Our Kids to Work day going virtual this year, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) in Hamilton, Ont., reminds workplaces that health and safety can still form part of their virtual programs.

CCOHS recommends organizations incorporate the following activities while hosting students virtually this year:

host a virtual workplace orientation with participating students that focuses on health and safety issues relevant to the organization

lead some healthy stretching exercises

include plenty of breaks away from the computer

have a discussion on new worker safety

hold a Youth Video Contest watch party and watch all the inspiring videos.

More information, resources, and tools to promote workplace health and safety on Take Our Kids to Work day are available at www.ccohs.ca/youngworkers.

Launched in 1994, Take Our Kids to Work is the most recognized career education event in Canada, with an estimated 200,000 students visiting workplaces every year.

Information about the Take Our Kids to Work program can be found on The Learning Partnership website.