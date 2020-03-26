How pulp and paper mills are keeping workers safe during COVID-19

By Kristina Urquhart

While many businesses are temporarily shuttering across the country, Canada’s forest products sector is busy producing pulp for some of the mission-critical goods necessary to combat COVID-19 — such as medical and personal care supplies — as well as tissue and paper products to ease consumer demand.

Several provincial governments, including Quebec and Ontario, have deemed pulp and paper and associated forest products producers as essential businesses exempt from closures mandated to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

What are our pulp and paper producers doing to ensure their workers stay safe from infection while they continue to operate? In the interest of sharing best practices, OHS Canada‘s sister publication Pulp and Paper Canada has rounded up some procedures being implemented by mills across the country.

