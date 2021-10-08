Public feedback requested on Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Act

The Workers’ Compensation Act Committee of Review is looking for feedback from the public on their opinions, concerns and experiences with the Saskatchewan workers’ compensation system, and will be accepting submissions from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021.

“Hearing the public’s feedback on the Worker’s Compensation Act is an important way to ensure that legislation is current, and meeting the needs of the public,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing from organizations and individuals.”

For more information on the Committee of Review, including how to make a submission, consultation meeting schedules and resources, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/public-consultations/committee-of-review-workers-compensation-act

Consultation meetings will be held early in 2022, and dates will be added to the schedule as they are confirmed. Many consultation meetings will be virtual and conducted over Zoom.

Legislation requires a review be conducted at least every five years to ensure that Saskatchewan’s workers’ compensation system reflects the changing needs of workers, employers and communities.

The last review was in 2016.