Provincial police officer killed during attempted arrest northeast of Montreal


March 28, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety police Quebec workplace violence

(Mark Poprocki/Adobe Stock)

A Quebec provincial police officer has been killed while trying to arrest a man at a home in the province’s Mauricie region Monday night.

The police force confirmed in a news release today the death of Sgt. Maureen Breau, an officer with more than 20 years of experience.

The 35-year-old male suspect was later shot and killed by other officers who arrived on the scene in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Quebec’s police watchdog, which is investigating, says Breau and another officer were arresting the man at about 8:30 p.m. for uttering threats when he grabbed a knife and stabbed Breau.

The watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says another pair of officers arrived shortly afterwards, and one of them fatally shot the suspect.

Police say another officer was injured during the intervention, but their life is not in danger.

