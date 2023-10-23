Proposed amendment in N.L. aims to fund bereavement counselling for families affected by workplace fatalities

A proposed amendment to the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, which would provide bereavement counselling services for surviving dependents after a workplace fatality, received second reading in the House of Assembly last week.

If approved, this legislation will provide WorkplaceNL with the authority to pay for bereavement counselling services for surviving dependents following a workplace fatality that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

“One life lost in the workplace is one too many, and the impact on these families is enormous,” said Bernard Davis, Minister Responsible for WorkplaceNL. “By adding bereavement counselling to the benefits available for dependents, we are acknowledging the significant impact of a workplace fatality and helping them navigate through a tragic loss. This change would also reduce financial barriers to accessing mental health supports, and demonstrates the Provincial Government’s commitment to prioritizing mental health and safety.”

WorkplaceNL received various requests in 2022 for bereavement counselling sessions to be added to the supports currently provided by WorkplaceNL for dependents of deceased workers, it said.

This change would align with other Canadian workers’ compensation boards, where eight now provide bereavement counselling services to dependents, it said.