Retractable tethers provide safety in your pocket

Gear Keeper has introduced six retractable tethers to keep tools safe, but also accessible.

The tools ensure that even small tools such as screwdrivers, pliers and smartphones are kept safe at heights.

Mounted in a vest pocket, the retractable cables keep valuable small gear safe and out of the way but always remain easily available for use.

The products are meant to be non-obtrusive. All of the new retractable tethers are easily attached by threaded mounts which can be installed in vests, coveralls and any other clothing that has structure — not mesh.