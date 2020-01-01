PSG introduces Quick-Switch tether system

Pure Safety Group (PSG) has launched a Stronghold Quick-Switch Tool Tether System for the prevention of dropped objects while working at heights.

The Quick-Switch design allows workers to switch tools from one connection point to another in a single motion.

The system keeps tools connected at all times, including during transfers and hand-offs. Tools can be carried, managed and used at heights while protecting people and property below.

A variety of components are available.

Quick-Switch products meet OHSA and ANSI standards for drops prevention, says Matt Moreau, PSG product manager for dropped objects and foreign material exclusion.