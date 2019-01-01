BCCA launches worksite behaviour training app

As part of its ongoing efforts to address bullying, hazing, and harassment on B.C. construction worksites the BC Construction Association (BCCA) has launched a beta Builders Code Crew Training App, using animation and humour to help construction workers recognize the difference between “Cool or Tool” behaviour on the worksite.

The app builds off the “Don’t be a Tool” campaign concept and shows animated construction tools in workplace scenarios that depict either model behaviour or actions that compromise safety and productivity.

Workers are asked to identify the type of behaviour or actions in the scenario and are then provided with the correct response and a message that reinforces the appropriate action and its benefits.

Among the worksite issues the app tackles are hazing, gender bias, abusive language, exclusion, non-consensual touching and patronizing behaviour. The app’s 20 scenarios also highlight various examples of positive behaviour.

A full launch is expected in 2020.