Production resumes at Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine after underground fire in April


May 12, 2023
By The Canadian Press

The Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton has resumed operations after an underground fire in late April prompted inspectors to stop production.

The provincial Labour Department confirmed today that its investigation into the fire on April 30 was almost complete.

Gary O’Toole, senior executive director of the safety branch, says inspectors found no ongoing or imminent risks after repairs were completed inside the mine.

No one was in the mine when the fire broke out, but the department has yet to say what caused the fire or where it happened.

O’Toole says the Labour Department plans to increase inspections at the site and eventually bring in a third party to conduct a safety review, though he did not provide details.

He says the safety branch could impose penalties or compliance orders once its investigation is complete.

The mine resumed operations in mid-September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated stop-work orders.

