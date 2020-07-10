OHS Canada Magazine

Premier Doug Ford to thank workers at businesses for working during pandemic


July 10, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford will make multiple public appearances at businesses today to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Ford’s day will start at a skylight manufacturing company in Woodbridge, Ont., where the premier is set to make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development.

The premier’s daily press conference is set to take place at the manufacturing company.

He’ll then tour a Toronto-based textile company that retooled its facility to start producing face masks.

The premier will then visit a bakery in Toronto’s west end to serve customers through a take window built by the shop.

Ford’s last event is scheduled at 4 p.m. when he’ll tour a dairy and food plant that ramped up production to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

