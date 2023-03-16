Police say suspect in deadly shooting of 2 Edmonton officers killed himself

Edmonton police say two officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex.

Police Chief Dale McFee says Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were shot by a man when they arrived and did not have the chance to use their guns.

He says other officers rushed the two wounded officers to hospital, where they were pronounced died.

McFee says it’s believed the suspect died of self-inflicted wounds.

A woman at the scene was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable but serious condition.

McFee says the police service is devastated and condolences have been pouring in from other forces across the country.