Police say at least one worker missing in propane explosion north of Montreal

Quebec police say at least one worker is missing after an explosion at a propane facility in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., north of Montreal.

Municipal officials had earlier said three or four employees were unaccounted for, but provincial police Sgt. Eloise Cossette told a news conference this afternoon “at least one person” is missing and there could be more.

Fire Chief Francois Thivierge says authorities were called following an explosion at 11:17 a.m., and the first units to arrive tried to intervene but had to back off due to a risk of further explosions.

Thivierge says the fire is not under control and officials are being prudent due to safety risks and the environmental risk of oil or gas ending up in a nearby river.

The explosion occurred at Propane Lafortune, a well-known business in the community.

Advertisement

Authorities established a one-kilometre evacuation zone around the site, but Thivierge said they would be able to reduce that zone later this afternoon.