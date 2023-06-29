OHS Canada Magazine

Police looking into motive behind stabbing at University of Waterloo


June 29, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the motive behind a stabbing at the University of Waterloo that sent three people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The university says the stabbing occurred in Philosophy 202, which, according to the school website, focuses on “gender issues,” and the injured included two students and a professor.

The suspect, identified as a member of “the university community,” was taken into police custody.

There was increased security presence on campus in the hours following the afternoon attack but the situation returned to normal later in the evening, although classes where the attack took place were cancelled.

Police say there is no further threat to public safety either on campus or outside in the broader community.

The university says there isn’t typically a heavy security presence on campus, but it will review its “emergency notifications systems.”

