Police investigating death of man struck by a transport truck on 401 in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police are trying to determine whether a possible road rage incident was a factor in a fatal accident Friday evening in Toronto.

They say a 25-year-old man was struck by a transport truck while walking in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road just before 7 p.m.

Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, died at the scene.

OPP Const. Tim Dunnah told reporters the incident occurred as police were responding to a report of a collision.

Dunnah said the crash prompted what he described as “an interaction” between the man who was killed and another person outside of their vehicles.

He said the drivers involved had exchanged information and that a male pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes when he was hit by the truck.