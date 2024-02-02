OHS Canada Magazine

Police called to industrial accident at Regina business find one dead, one injured


February 2, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Police say they are investigating a sudden death after responding to an industrial accident at a Regina business. A Regina Police Service car idles at the legislative building in Regina on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Police say they are investigating a sudden death after responding to an industrial accident at a Regina business.

Police say officers were called to the business in the city’s northeast, where they found one adult dead and another injured.

First responders transported the injured person to hospital.

Police say they are not releasing other information at this time, as officers are working to notify next of kin.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is assisting in the investigation.

Police say they have also notified Occupational Health and Safety.

