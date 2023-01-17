Police ask public for video as investigation into fatal explosion continues in St. Catharines

Police are asking the public for help as they continue the investigation into an explosion and fire at Ssonix Products in St. Catharines, Ont., that killed a worker in his 30s.

Niagara Regional Police are seeking video of the explosion and fire, especially in its early stages.

The explosion happened at around 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 12 on Keefer Road. A St. Catharines man in his 30s was transported from the scene in critical condition to an out of region hospital.

“The man tragically died due to his injuries,” police said in a press release. “The fire was extinguished but led to the evacuation of multiple area residents and businesses.”

Detectives from the 1 District detective office of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ministry of Labour, and the Office of the Coroner to determine the circumstances and the cause of the explosion and fire.

Members of the public are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.