Police arrest two men and are searching for third wanted in fatal restaurant shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Mississauga, Ont., man wanted in a shooting at a restaurant that left one man dead and four others injured.

Naim Akl, who was 25, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the shop on May 29.

Akl’s 56-year-old father — who owned the restaurant, his 44-year-old mother, 22-year-old brother and a 58-year-old male employee, were also struck by bullets, however, his 13-year-old sister escaped uninjured.

Two men, 31-year-old Naqash Abbasi from Brampton and 25-year-old Suliman Raza of Mississauga are both charged with first-degree murder and five counts each of attempted murder using a firearm.

Police say the Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Anand Nath of Mississauga, who is wanted on identical charges and is believed to be in Montreal.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich says Nath represents a serious community safety risk, and anyone with information on his whereabouts or last month’s shooting is asked to call police immediately.