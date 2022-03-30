OHS Canada Magazine

Podcast: Measuring workplace mental health with Dr. Bill Howatt


Employers across Canada are taking proactive steps to address the mental health of their workforces.

But how do you know if those investments are making a difference? Talent Canada sat down with Dr. Bill Howatt.

He discusses his passion for workplace mental health and walks through the benefits of participating in the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards with Todd Humber, group publisher for Talent Canada and OHS Canada.

