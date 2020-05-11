News
PODCAST: Maintaining mental health through COVID-19
Strategies on protecting employees’ psychological safety during a pandemic
May 11, 2020
OHS Canada
OHS Canada
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, concerns about mental health are increasing.
Emma Ashurst, manager of inquiries and technical services with the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety in Hamilton, Ont., recently joined OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier on the Safe Zone podcast for a conversation about how organizations can better protect their workforce during these unprecedented times.
Have your say: