PODCAST: The ins and outs of the N95 mask

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) is only rising.

Health-care organizations across North America are scrambling for safety gear such as the N95 mask, and companies are responding in a variety of ways to assist.

For our March episode of Safe Zone, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier was joined by Tony Guarino, a PPE expert with Levitt-Safety in Oakville, Ont.

N95 masks are being used in various procedures to protect health-care workers, he said.

“We’re seeing an unprecedented demand for these masks. This type of outbreak has gone on for a number of months now. Also, it’s a situation where it’s a global outbreak, so it’s not just affecting one particular region,” says Guarino.

“We have multiple regions looking for the same piece of equipment — all at the same time — so that’s what’s really adding to the demand right now.”

Have a listen to hear the rest of the story.