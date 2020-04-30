PODCAST: The importance of CSA standards

The CSA Group develops standards in many areas, including fall protection. For end users, it can be frustrating to understand which products are compliant to the latest regulations.

In our April episode of Safe Zone, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier is joined by Andre Pelland, senior compliance and quality assurance manager at Pure Safety Group in Houston, Texas, to discuss the history and evolution of CSA standards.

Andre discusses how the standards work, how updates to the standards affect equipment selection, how users can stay up to date, and best practices for organizations when it comes to compliance.

For more information, check out Pure Safety Group’s whitepaper “Understanding Canada’s Changing Safety Standards.”

This episode is sponsored by Pure Safety Group.