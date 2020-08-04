PODCAST: Employee perceptions on returning to work

As Canadian businesses continue towards reopening worksites following widespread closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the response of many employees has been mixed.

Troy Winters, senior health and safety officer at the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ottawa, addresses their concerns in the latest episode of Talent Canada’s Talent Show podcast. Talent Canada is a sister publication of OHS Canada, driving business through investment in people.

CUPE is the largest employee union in the country with 700,000 members representing health-care workers, education, transportation and more.

Advertisment

In this episode, Winters responds to the following questions: