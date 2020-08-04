PODCAST: Employee perceptions on returning to work
Outlining workers’ concerns in returning to the office during the COVID-19 pandemic
August 4, 2020
By OHS Canada
As Canadian businesses continue towards reopening worksites following widespread closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the response of many employees has been mixed.
Troy Winters, senior health and safety officer at the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ottawa, addresses their concerns in the latest episode of Talent Canada’s Talent Show podcast. Talent Canada is a sister publication of OHS Canada, driving business through investment in people.
CUPE is the largest employee union in the country with 700,000 members representing health-care workers, education, transportation and more.
In this episode, Winters responds to the following questions:
- What sort of things are you hearing from your membership on employee willingness to return to work?
- What concerns are top of mind from an employee perspective when it comes to the eventual return to the workplace?
- From your vantage point, what must employers do to reassure staff that their safety and well-being will be taken care of?
- Are there any major nuances or differences of opinion from any pockets of the country when it comes to employees’ readiness to return?
- What permanent changes – if any – do you see occurring in workplaces as a result of COVID-19?
