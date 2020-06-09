News
PODCAST: Common questions about returning to work post-pandemic
Dr. Ken Jenkins responds to FAQs on workplace safety
June 9, 2020
OHS Canada
On May 27, Talent Canada hosted the Back to Work Summit — a virtual event guiding employers on how to appropriately return to work following COVID-19 closures. The event was hosted in partnership with OHS Canada.
The virtual event included a question-and-answer period. And there were many questions — some of which went unanswered due to time constraints.
In an effort to answer some of the common questions on this subject, event panellist Dr. Ken Jenkins, national medical director of Horizon supported by TELUS Health, joined Talent Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier for a podcast discussion.
In the audio podcast, Jenkins responds to the following questions:
- In terms of the concept of screening employees’ temperature before they enter the workplace, is this a task that would need to be completed daily?
- When it comes to exhibiting signs of illness at work, what do you suggest for workers who struggle with allergies? How do they reassure their colleagues they are not ill?
- In regards to personal protective equipment, is an employer required to supply masks for staff in an office environment, or do employees need to find their own?
- If masks are made mandatory in the workspace, can an employee be excused from having to wear one if they submit suitable evidence from the medical community?
- How do you suggest making a physical sales call for situations when a product sale requires a face-to-face meeting with the customer?
- Can ATP testing methodology help provide some idea of how well workplaces are cleaning, or the probability of a workplace that is harbouring the virus?
