PODCAST: Common questions about returning to work post-pandemic

On May 27, Talent Canada hosted the Back to Work Summit — a virtual event guiding employers on how to appropriately return to work following COVID-19 closures. The event was hosted in partnership with OHS Canada.

The virtual event included a question-and-answer period. And there were many questions — some of which went unanswered due to time constraints.

In an effort to answer some of the common questions on this subject, event panellist Dr. Ken Jenkins, national medical director of Horizon supported by TELUS Health, joined Talent Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier for a podcast discussion.

In the audio podcast, Jenkins responds to the following questions: