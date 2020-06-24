Plans for ‘Atlantic bubble’ on July 3 as cases of COVID-19 stabilize

HALIFAX — The four Atlantic provinces have announced plans to ease interprovincial travel restrictions, creating a so-called “bubble” as the region has reported relatively few new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

As of July 3, residents of Atlantic Canada will be allowed to travel within the region without having to self-isolate for two weeks when arriving in another province.

Visitors from provinces and territories outside the region will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days and adhere to the local entry requirements in each of the four jurisdictions.

However, once the self-isolation period has passed, these visitors will also be allowed to travel within the Atlantic region.

Each of the four provinces will choose its own process for tracking and monitoring travellers.

The decision to ease travel restrictions was guided by each of the four provinces’ chief medical officers of health, who are asking travellers to adhere to ongoing public health directives.