OHS Canada Magazine

Plane being towed at L.A. airport collides with shuttle bus


Avatar photo

February 13, 2023
By The Associated Press

Global OHS News Airport Safety Los Angeles USA

(MarioM/Adobe Stock)

An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.

The airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus that was transporting passengers between terminals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to hospitals after the “low-speed collision,” which occurred around 10 p.m. The driver of the tug pulling the plane was in moderate condition and the driver and two passengers on the bus were in fair condition, the department said.

The only person on the plane, a worker, was treated but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

Advertisement

There was no interruption to airport operations, the airport said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
No injuries reported in small plane crash at Toronto’s island airport
Two dead after small plane crashes at Brantford Municipal Airport: police
Five hurt, driver charged after fuel truck strikes plane at Pearson airport
4 workers sickened by gas leak at Los Angeles airport