PEI’s WCB lauches online certificate courses and multilingual resources

Prince Edward Island’s Workers Compensation Board (WCB) is offering free online certificate courses that cover a variety of compensation and occupational health and safety topics, as well as resources in a broader range of languages to reflect the Island’s changing workforce.

“As part of our 2024-2026 strategic plan, we have identified the need to adapt our outreach and communications to the growing diversity in our workforce,” said Dan Campbell, CEO of the WCB. “By providing these courses free of charge to Island workers and employers, our goal is to empower each and every one of them with knowledge and understanding of topics that affect them in the workplace, both individually and collectively.”

Five courses are currently online, with a plan to add more as they become available. All courses are tailored to PEI workplaces as the content is built on the province’s existing legislation. Learning is self-paced and when a participant finishes a course, they receive a completion certificate from the WCB. Courses can be taken as standalone learning opportunities or integrated into a worker’s safety orientation or a workplace safety program. The course catalog is available on the WCB website.

The WCB has also updated a series of resources into multiple languages, including safety responsibility related posters, a fact sheet about worker’s compensation coverage, and a fact sheet about what to do if a work-related injury or illness happens. These resources are offered in English, French, Chinese simplified, Punjabi, Filipino and Spanish, and can be downloaded here.