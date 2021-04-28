Peel Region orders 80 Canada Post workers to self-isolate due to outbreak

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Canada Post says about 80 of its employees from a Mississauga, Ont., facility have been ordered to stay home due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Peel Public Health directed the afternoon shift at the Toronto Exchange Office on Tuesday to self-isolate for 10 days after 12 employees at the facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past seven days.

“We will continue to reinforce our safety protocols with all employees, follow our enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures and follow any direction we receive from Peel Public Health,” said a spokesman for Canada Post.

The mail service said it has voluntary onsite rapid COVID-19 testing for all employees and contractors at the facility. It also said that paid leave provisions are in place to support employees.

Advertisment

Jan Simpson, national president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, said her members expect Canada Post, health authorities, and governments to do what is necessary to keep employees safe.

“We’re concerned for our members who are sick and those who are scared, but Peel Public Health has taken the risk of workplace transmission seriously and has acted quickly,” said Simpson.

The Toronto Exchange Office is located within Canada Post’s Gateway West facility near Pearson International Airport.

Canada Post said the office is where inbound international mail items arrive for review and clearance by the Canadian Border Service Agency.

The agency said it’s making contingency plans to minimize the impact on customers.

Affected employees who were not scheduled to work Wednesday were also contacted with instructions to self-isolate.

The same facility had a massive COVID-19 outbreak in late January with at least 273 confirmed cases. Canada Post said processing at the facility returned to normal on Feb. 18.