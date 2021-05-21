P.E.I. student wins national safety video contest   

Prince Edward Island student Etienne Foulkes, from École François Buote, recently claimed first place in the National Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest.

The video contest challenged youth across the country to use their creativity to produce an original video that could be used in social media to illustrate to younger workers the importance of working safely on the job.

As the winner of the PEI provincial Contest, Etienne received a $1,000 cash prize and $1,000 for his school. His video was then submitted to the national Youth Video Contest, sponsored by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), where he competed against other provincial winners in the national contest.

Advertisment

When asked to create a video to outline what can be done at work to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, the grade 11 student created a short film called “Stop the Spread.”

The video is available on the WCB website at wcb.pe.ca/workplace/programs.

“We are very encouraged to see our youth engaged in conversations and initiatives around workplace health and safety, especially around timely topics such as this pandemic we’re all experiencing right now,” said Jim MacPhee, Chair of the Workers Compensation Board. “At a time where workplace health and safety is so important, we must work together to ensure that workplaces are safe, and workers of all ages are protected.”

“We were pleased to see such great interest in the video contest this year, with many terrific submissions,” said Danny Miller, Director of Occupational Health and Safety. “We are extremely proud that a student from Prince Edward Island has also claimed first place in the national contest.”

The video contest is part of a national initiative to promote safety and rights for young workers. The Prince Edward Island contest is sponsored by CCOHS in partnership with the Workers Compensation Board.