P.E.I.’s WCB reports high levels of employer satisfaction, matching record levels

Employers in Prince Edward Island continue to report high levels of overall satisfaction with the province’s Workers Compensation Board, according to new survey data.

The WCB said the number match the previous record from four years ago.

The WCB surveys its two major stakeholder groups – injured workers and employers – on a biannual basis. The first survey was conducted in 2003 which now provides the WCB with significant comparison data from which to data to draw. In 2023, Narrative Research was commissioned to survey employers and connected with 500 individuals.

For employers, service satisfaction with the overall WCB experience matches the highest level recorded with 85 per cent attesting that they are completely or mostly satisfied with their experience. In addition, the performance index, a composite measure of employers’ overall experience with the WCB, now stands at 84.2, an increase of 10.8 points since 2003. Overall, 91 per cent of employers expressed that the WCB is fair and 88 per cent are satisfied with available online services.

“We are very pleased to see that employers continue to report high levels of satisfaction with the service provided by WCB team members,” said Dan Campbell, CEO of the Workers Compensation Board. “Our team members are the very foundation of this continued trend of excellence. Our people are the key to the work that we do, and these results highlight their client-centered focus.”

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors is pleased to see the continued trend of satisfaction among the employers we serve,” said Jim MacPhee, Chair of the Workers Compensation Board. “As the Island’s population grows, so too does the number of employers, which in turn grows our client base. As we move into implementing our 2024-26 strategic plan, we will continue to adapt to meet our client’s needs and expectations and foster an empowering and inclusive environment where our team members can thrive.”