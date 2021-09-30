P.E.I. youths recognized for excellence in workplace safety

The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of Prince Edward Island is pleased to announce that Elliot Fraser and Martina Ellis are the recipients of this year’s Safe Youth Award.

The award, along with the $500 prize is presented annually to P.E.I. youth who demonstrate an understanding of occupational health and safety (OH&S) principles, and take the initiative to apply them in their workplaces.

“By rewarding young people today for working safely, we are striving toward safer workplaces for tomorrow,” said Jim MacPhee, chair of the WCB, in a news release. “Seeing safety values being not only embraced but promoted in the next generation of workers is truly noteworthy.”

Fraser secured the Safe Youth Award in the age 15-19 category and is being recognized in his role as a summer student with Environmental Industrial Services Inc.

Fraser’s supervisor attributed the key to his success as “his ability to quickly learn and follow the many safety protocols, his ability to apply previously learned knowledge and experience to his workplace, and commitment to asking questions continually in order to acquire new understanding of hazards and hazard control.”

Martina Ellis, the recipient in the age 20-24 category, is an occupational therapy/physiotherapy assistant with Health PEI.

Ellis demonstrates her OH&S understanding and initiative as an active member of the OH&S committee, trains employees on TLR (transfers, lifts, and repositioning), has taken “train-the trainer” courses, and regularly holds education sessions for staff at her workplace.

She made specific mention of the challenge often faced by employees in long-term care, which is to remember to take care of their own health, and pointed out the importance of refresher training to remind employees of their right to proper training and support in their work.

“There are unique safety challenges across industries and our youth safety champions provide excellent examples of the many ways people can contribute to their workplaces,” said Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the WCB. “We’re so pleased to recognize these youth who continue to promote health and safety in workplaces across the Island.”

For more information about educating young workers about workplace safety, visit the Workers Compensation Board website at http://www.wcb.pe.ca/Workplace/YoungWorkers.