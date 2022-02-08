P.E.I. to begin reducing COVID-19 public health restrictions

CHARLOTTETOWN — The Prince Edward Island government will start to ease COVID-19 public health restrictions starting Feb. 17.

Premier Dennis King announced today his cabinet has approved a three-step plan that will see an end to most restrictions around April 7.

King says the news should not be seen as a declaration that the pandemic is over, and some restrictions may remain in locations such as hospitals.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison today reported the death from COVID-19 of a person over the age of 80 — the 13th death in the province since the pandemic began.

Morrison said nine people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Monday, and one patient is in intensive care.

There are five other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons but later tested positive for COVID-19.

Morrison reported 264 new cases today and 268 recoveries, for a total of 1,819 active cases.