P.E.I.’s WCB hosting first live conference since 2019 in April

Prince Edward Island’s Workers Compensation Board (WCB) is hosting its annual conference in April.

This is the first time the Workplace Health and Safety Conference has been held in person since 2019. It takes place at the Delta Prince Edward Island Hotel on April 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the deadline for registration is April 13.

Dr. Linda Duxbury, from Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. She will “engage and challenge participants on defining disruptive change, and to think about the major disruptions they are likely to face in the next few years,” it said in a press release.

She will outline current research on employer and employee resilience, and share insights into how leaders can create resilient workplaces through adaptive leadership.

“It is crucial for employers and leaders in the workplace to foresee the possible causes of disruptive change, and think dynamically about how their workplace can adapt,” said Cheryl Paynter, CEO of the WCB. “Between natural disasters and a pandemic, the past four years have reminded us of the importance of contingency planning.”

Each year, the Workplace Health and Safety Conference presents an educational opportunity for Islanders to gain knowledge on a variety of safety topics such as dealing with violence in healthcare, psychological health and safety in the workplace, workplace harassment, ergonomics, and many more. Through the course of the event, participants can choose three safety topics in addition to the keynote presentation.

Registration costs $195 and includes lunch. To register for the conference, visit the WCB website at wcb.pe.ca