Owner of construction firm fined $18,500 after worker injured in Manitoba


August 15, 2022
The owner of a construction company in Manitoba has been fined $18,500 in court after one of his workers was injured.

On July 16, 2018, a worker employed by Sandhill Construction was helping install rafters on a two-storey garage in the Rural Municipality of Alexander. The worker was working on the top platform of a moveable steel scaffold on the second floor when five of the rafters, not yet secured to the top girder, began to fall in a domino effect.

One of the rafters struck the scaffold and caused the worker to fall approximately 10 feet to the plywood surface below, resulting in a spinal fracture.

Officials from Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges under the act. On July 19, 2022, Dwight Reimer, sole proprietor of Sandhill Construction, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure the safety, health and welfare of a worker.

Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services is reminding employers to ensure workers are appropriately trained and supervised.

