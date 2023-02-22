OHS Canada Magazine

Ottawa police say a criminal investigation is underway following Orleans explosion


Avatar photo

February 22, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety

Photo: Adobe Stock

Ottawa police say they have launched a criminal investigation into an explosion that injured 12 people in an east Ottawa neighbourhood last week.

Residents awoke in the early hours of Feb. 13 to what some described as a “big bang” — an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction at an Orleans housing development and caused damage to other nearby houses.

The Ottawa Police Service said its arson unit has deemed the explosion criminal after taking over the case last Friday, and Ontario’s provincial Office of the Fire Marshal is also supporting the investigation.

Firefighters initially blamed the explosion on a suspected gas leak, then backtracked, saying that the cause was still under investigation.

Six people, including two children and two men in severe condition, were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the explosion.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about the possible crime to contact its criminal investigations unit.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Investigation underway into apparent gas explosion that injured 10 adults, two kids near Ottawa
Eight people treated for non-life threatening injuries after Ottawa gas explosion
Police ask public for video as investigation into fatal explosion continues in St. Catharines
Police search for answers at ‘vast’ Quebec explosion site where three found dead