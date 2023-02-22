Ottawa police say a criminal investigation is underway following Orleans explosion

Ottawa police say they have launched a criminal investigation into an explosion that injured 12 people in an east Ottawa neighbourhood last week.

Residents awoke in the early hours of Feb. 13 to what some described as a “big bang” — an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction at an Orleans housing development and caused damage to other nearby houses.

The Ottawa Police Service said its arson unit has deemed the explosion criminal after taking over the case last Friday, and Ontario’s provincial Office of the Fire Marshal is also supporting the investigation.

Firefighters initially blamed the explosion on a suspected gas leak, then backtracked, saying that the cause was still under investigation.

Six people, including two children and two men in severe condition, were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the explosion.

Police are asking anyone with information about the possible crime to contact its criminal investigations unit.