Ottawa, Manitoba kick in $1.5 million to improve farm health and safety standards in province

Ottawa and the Manitoba government are spending $1.5 million over the next five years to improve farm safety in the province.

The funding, through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), is going to the Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) for the FarmSafe Manitoba program to promote safe and healthy farm operations.

“As equipment and practices evolve and change the day-to-day realities on Canadian farms, it’s vitally important that we take steps to protect our agricultural workers and their families,” said federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “This important investment will help farmers access essential tools and information to manage risks effectively and keep farming operations in Manitoba safe, sustainable, and productive.”

With the agriculture industry facing evolving challenges, this KAP-led program provides a set of strategies and initiatives that meet the growing demand for farm safety education and support, the province of Manitoba said in a press release. FarmSafe Manitoba provides farm-specific resources, safety assessments, hazard identification, risk management guidance, and training sessions.

“As the owners and operators of their farming operations, farmers and ranchers need to be supported in the efforts they take to protect themselves, their families and their workers,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn. “FarmSafe Manitoba is an invaluable resource that gives producers the ability to use their knowledge and experience to foster a safety culture that promotes physical and mental well-being.”

The FarmSafe Manitoba program provides resources that cover various aspects of farm safety including machinery operation, livestock handling, chemical handling, and emergency preparedness.

FarmSafe Manitoba aims to reduce workplace injuries and fatalities, and promote a culture of safety in the agricultural community, it said. The project also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of workplace safety in the Manitoba agri-food sector and improve the overall well-being of farmers and farm workers.

“This funding provides KAP with the ability to deliver the FarmSafe Manitoba program, which provides Manitoba producers with a suite of resources, tools and services to help them manage safety on their farms,” said Jill Verwey, president, KAP. “With an increased demand for these tools and services, KAP will be able to support Manitoba producers in their efforts to be safer in their operations and continue to promote what they have available at their disposal.”

KAP is Manitoba’s general farm policy organization, representing farmers and commodity organizations from across the province.

Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada’s agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially-territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.