OSHA releases top 10 safety violations for 2023: Fall protection retains stubborn spot at the top

NEW ORLEANS — Fall protection is the top safety violation in the United States, according to new data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). That’s the 13th year in the row it has taken the top spot.

OSHA unveiled its Top 10 Safety Violations list for fiscal 2023 today at the National Safety Council’s 2023 Congress & Expo in New Orleans. Eric Harbin, OSHA Region 6 administrator, presented the data during a special session.

“Although incredible advancements are made in safety each year, we continue to see many of the same types of violations appear on OSHA’s Top 10 list,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “As a safety community, we must come together to acknowledge these persistent trends and identify solutions to better protect workers.”

The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2023, which ended Sept. 30, are:

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 7,271 violations

Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 3,213

Ladders (1926.1053): 2,978

Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,859

Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 2,560

Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 2,554

Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,481

Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 2,112

Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 2,074

Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,644