OPP say 75-year-old man dead after incident on farm in Brant County

September 23, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after an accident involving a tractor at a farm in Brant County.

OPP have identified the man as Donald Gunn, 75, from Waterloo, Ont.

They say Gunn was unloading cargo from the tractor on Monday afternoon when the vehicle began to move.

Investigators say he tried to get in the tractor and ended up going under it.

They say he died at the scene.

Police say the Ministry of Labour is also investigating the incident.

