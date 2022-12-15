Ontario’s WSIB launches new online services, extends phone hours to make access easier

Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is launching a new suite of services for employers and individuals to improve access.

Businesses and people with claims can access claim information 24/7, including claim status, latest payments and approved benefits in real time. They can also submit documents straight to their claim file and send the WSIB a message any time, it said.

“We are making improvements that will save businesses time, money, and make Ontario a safer place to work,” said Jeffery Lang, WSIB president and CEO. “Our goal is to ensure the people and businesses we serve feel supported and valued and that we make it as easy as possible to work with us.”

Extended phone hours, online banking

The WSIB said its phone lines for claim-related support are now open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Businesses can also now report and pay their WSIB premiums in one simple transaction through their online banking. The new offering is the latest enhancement to help businesses access the services and support they need to effectively manage their WSIB account, it said.

Advertisement

“These improvements are part of a deliberate effort to bring generational change to the WSIB,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “People who are injured or fall ill at work should have the confidence they will get the help they need as quickly as possible and our government is making that happen.”

McNaughton also said benefit payments will be increasing by more than six per cent in 2023 in recognition of inflation and the rising cost of living.

More changes coming in the new year

In 2023, the WSIB will take more steps to make it easier for people to get the help they need and for businesses to access information about their accounts and claims online.

Starting in January, businesses’ account statements will be available exclusively online through the WSIB’s online services and claim files will be shared entirely electronically.

“Eliminating paper statements and files will help businesses find the information they need more quickly and easily,” said Lang. “At the same time, this will also help reduce our impact on the environment and manage administrative costs more efficiently.”

The WSIB is also partnering with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to allow customers to report and pay their premiums through the CRA online platform at the same time they complete their taxes. This additional report and payment option is anticipated to be available in 2023.

Filing a new claim will also be simpler and able to be completed right on the WSIB’s website or through a new mobile app in 2023.

“We are here to help, and we want to make that help better, easier, and faster,” said Lang.

For more information, visit https://www.wsib.ca/en/onlineservices