Ontario’s WSIB announces new head office location in London

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has announce the location of its new head office. It will located at 300 Tartan Drive in London, Ont., a location that currently houses 3M.

“This is a great day for London and for the WSIB,” said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the organization. “Our team will continue to serve people right across Ontario while planting a seed in the forest city as our new home.”

The new head office will be home to the existing London WSIB team and will also include head office spaces, training facilities, meeting rooms and collaboration spaces.

“I hope people in London will take some pride in knowing the WSIB is making this city our home base,” said Lang. “We found a great space and are looking forward to taking on a bigger role as part of this community.”

The move is being touted by the province as a $100-million boost to the London area.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the City of London and all of Southwestern Ontario, as our government brings thousands of good jobs and millions in investment to the region,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “This common-sense move will allow the WSIB to save $70 million annually and focus on what matters most: delivering for injured workers and the 300,000 businesses across Ontario who rely on them.”

Most of Ontario’s 150 government agencies are in downtown Toronto, and the WSIB’s current head office is on one of the most expensive real estate blocks in the country. This move is part of the government’s Community Jobs Initiative, a strategy to save taxpayer dollars while bringing good jobs and economic development to more communities across Ontario.

The relocation will result in $70 million in annual savings for the WSIB, reducing costs by 40 per cent compared to Toronto. The new office will open its doors in 2025 with at least 500 workers and is expected to generate at least 2,000 jobs in the London area over the next five years.

The WSIB is one of North America’s largest insurance organizations, covering over five million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario. The organization is funded by premiums paid by Ontario businesses and provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage, and support to help people get back to work after a work-related injury or illness.