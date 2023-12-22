Ontario’s WSIB adds exposure to ammonia, chlorine, and hydrogen sulfide to list of presumptive workplace diseases

In Ontario, poisonings due to work-related exposure to ammonia, chlorine, and hydrogen sulfide have been added to the list of presumptive occupational diseases, effective Dec. 13, 2023.

“This means that if anyone is exposed to any of these three chemicals through work, we can presume any related poisoning is work-related,” the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) said in a press release.

“When we look at occupational disease claims, all of the available evidence is taken into account to determine whether the person’s employment led to the development of their illness,” said Gavin Pokan, WSIB’s chief operating officer. “By adding these three specific poisonings as presumed occupational diseases, we are taking away any uncertainty as to whether exposure to these chemicals at work caused their illness. This makes it easier and faster for people to start receiving benefits from us.”

In general, poisoning implies any adverse health effect following an acute exposure or repeated exposures to a chemical agent through inhalation, skin contact or accidental ingestion, according to the WSIB.