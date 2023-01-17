OHS Canada Magazine

Ontario’s College of Physicians and Surgeons limits building access after threats


January 17, 2023
By The Canadian Press

The group that regulates the practice of medicine in Ontario says it is limiting public access to its buildings due to safety concerns.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it has been receiving up to 200 emails a month consisting of serious threats against staff and council members.

The public can now observe the group’s quarterly council meetings via a livestream, as the college says its safety is a priority.

In an email to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for the college sent excerpts of some messages it has received in recent months.

Some messages indirectly threaten the group’s members stating they should “settle their affairs.”

Others call the group “satanists” and “monsters” for encouraging injections of COVID-19 vaccines to curb the spread of the virus.

