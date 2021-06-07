Ontario will start economic reopening on Friday, three days ahead of schedule

Thanks to the ongoing success of Ontario’s vaccine rollout & the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter Step 1 on June 11 at 12:01 a.m. This was a true #TeamOntario effort. Thank you to everyone for your hard work. Learn more: https://t.co/2ElM5jeSV4 pic.twitter.com/pElMvWWAJz — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 7, 2021 Advertisment



TORONTO — Ontario will start its economic reopening on Friday, loosening restrictions on outdoor activities and businesses.

The province says health indicators have improved enough to begin lifting some pandemic restrictions a few days ahead of schedule.

Limited outdoor dining, outdoor fitness classes, outdoor religious services and camping can resume under the first step of the plan.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted and more retail businesses can open for in-person sales with capacity restrictions.

The province had originally planned to move to the first step of its reopening plan next week.