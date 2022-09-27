Ontario reviewing JHSC certification standards, training requirements

The Ontario government is conducting a reviewing of the Joint Health and Safety Committee (JHSC) Certification Training Standards and Training Requirements. This is a scheduled review that happens every five years.

The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) give the chief prevention officer (CPO) the authority to establish and amend training program and provider standards for training programs required under the OHSA or regulations and to approve training programs and providers that meet those standards.

It also gives the CPO the authority to establish and amend training and other requirements for members of JHSCs to become certified, and to certify the members that meet those requirements.

The CPO has established the following relating to JHSCs in Ontario:

The Joint Health and Safety Committee Training Program Standard

The Joint Health and Safety Committee Training Provider Standard

Training and Other Requirements

Since 2016, JHSC members who successfully complete both Part One and Part Two of an approved training program within the required timeframe are eligible to be certified by the CPO and act as certified JHSC members.

Advertisement

The intent of the review is to ensure the CPO-established JHSC Certification Training Standards and Training and Other Requirements remain effective, relevant, and up to date.

Please respond to the consultation questions below and submit your response by November 7, 2022 online through the Ontario Regulatory Registry or by email to PreventionFeedback@Ontario.ca with the subject line: JHSC Standards Review.

Contact address:

Joint Health and Safety Committee Standards Review

Training and Awareness Branch

Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

400 University Avenue, 7th Floor

Toronto ON M7A 1T7