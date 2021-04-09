Ontario reports 4,227 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 4,227 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 additional deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,218 new cases in Toronto, 762 in Peel Region, and 532 in York Region.

She also says there are 247 new cases in Durham Region and 246 in Ottawa.

More than 61,410 tests were completed since the last report.

There are 1,492 people hospitalized in Ontario because of COVID-19, with 552 in intensive care and 344 on a ventilator.

Ontario says that 105,382 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Thursday’s report.

It’s the third straight day more than 100,000 vaccines have been given out in the province.

A total of 2,940,166 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario so far.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto pharmacy on Friday morning.

He said he wanted to get the shot in front of media to help encourage people to get immunized and combat vaccine hesitancy.

The premier has set a goal of getting 40 per cent of Ontarians — or 5 million people — their first dose over the next month.