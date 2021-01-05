OHS Canada Magazine

Ontario reports 3,128 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths today


TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 51 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 778 new cases in Toronto, 614 in Peel Region, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham, 151 in London-Middlesex and 151 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted 35,152 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 1,347 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 325 in intensive care.

The province also says 245 people are on ventilators in hospital.

Ontario has administered 7,607 doses of the vaccine since its last daily update, with 50,030 vaccines given in total.

