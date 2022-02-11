Ontario reports 1,829 hospitalized with virus, 50 more COVID deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,829 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 435 in intensive care units.

That’s down from 1,897 hospitalized and 445 in intensive care yesterday.

The province is also reporting 50 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

Ontario reported 2,907 new cases of the virus, though limits on access to tests means the number is likely higher.

More than 40 per cent of long-term care homes were reporting virus outbreaks, along with 12 more resident deaths.

Advertisement

Ontario isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but five schools were closed for operational reasons yesterday.